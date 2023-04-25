1 in critical condition after east Columbus shooting

Officers were called to the 700 block of Northview Avenue off of East 5th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in east Columbus on Tuesday.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound and they were taken to Grant Medical Center.

Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, the Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.