Equity breaks ground on new $200 million mixed-use building in Hilliard

The building will take up 27 acres along Trueman Boulevard. Construction is set to finish in June 2025.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Hilliard is calling a new $200 million development of a mixed-used building "transformational."

“Retail will be about 42,00 square feet. We will also have 300,000 square feet of class A office space and 359 luxury apartments,” said Steve Wathen, CEO and founder of Equity.

Wathen said most of the retail will be unique restaurants that aren’t found anywhere else in Columbus.

“One thing Hilliard has is an acute shortage of restaurants. We have some very good restaurants but not nearly enough. It hasn’t kept up with the residential growth in Hilliard,” said Wathen.

The office space is already all taken. That will include medical-based companies and a new international corporate headquarters.

“We are bringing new employment to Hilliard, retaining jobs in Hilliard and providing a really exciting work environment,” he said.

For the city of Hilliard, the TruePointe development is the first of its kind.

“It’s going to provide, for the first time, a place where people can live, they can work, they can have their entertainment and dinner and it's all in one spot,” said Angela Zody, economic development administrator for the city of Hilliard.

Zody said the office space is exciting because it will bring a new group of people to the city.

“It’s also going to attract through higher-end paying jobs. Those are the kind of quality workforce that we want to attract and bring to Hilliard,” said Zody.

A project like this is what the people of Hilliard wanted. Zody said the recent comprehensive plan showed people wanted more to do.

“We have heard from our residents for a long time that they wanted higher-end restaurants and entertainment and different things to do."