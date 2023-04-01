Upper Arlington breaking ground on new community center; set to wrap up in 2025

The new 150,000-square-foot Upper Arlington Community Center will be located at Kingsdale Shopping Center on Tremont Road.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Upper Arlington is breaking ground on a new $85 million community center this month.

The 150,000-square-foot Upper Arlington Community Center will be located at Kingsdale Shopping Center on Tremont Road.

The new building is a result of feedback from the community.

According to the city’s website, the Upper Arlington City Council formed a task force comprised of 16 residents to determine if the community wanted a community center. After an 18-month study process, the task force concluded that building a new center and maintaining it was feasible for the city.

During a city council meeting on March 27, the council unanimously approved the necessary legislation to begin construction. That construction is expected to wrap up in the spring/summer of 2025.

Membership and usage fees will be comparable to market-rate prices and tiered as single adult, family, senior, etc., according to the website. Those who do not live in Upper Arlington can still use the community center but will pay a premium rate while residents receive a discounted rate.

The building will have five floors and include the following features:

Entry/lobby, café and play area

Indoor pool with adjacent party room

Event space/art gallery

Fitness/exercise spaces

3 gymnasiums (1 multi-purpose)

Senior lounge

Child watch

E-sports room/ open game tables

Walking/running track

Program classrooms

Multi-purpose room/ meeting space

Outdoor multi-purpose terrace