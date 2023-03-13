Mount Carmel breaks ground on new hospital in Dublin

The new hospital - located near Interstate 270, Sawmill Road and Emerald Parkway – is expected to be completed in 2025.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mount Carmel Health Systems announced Monday the groundbreaking of its newest hospital in Dublin.

The new hospital - located near Interstate 270, Sawmill Road and Emerald Parkway – is expected to be completed in 2025.

"We are excited to break ground on our new hospital in Dublin. This state-of-the-art facility will allow us to provide exceptional care to even more patients in the Central Ohio region,” said Lorraine Lutton, President and CEO of Mount Carmel Health System. ‘Mount Carmel has always been committed to growing along with the communities we serve, and Dublin is one of the fastest-growing areas in central Ohio. We look forward to offering this convenient location to our patients and expanding the offerings we can provide to all in this vibrant and growing community."

Mount Carmel says the project is estimated to be a $250 million investment which will create more than 200 healthcare jobs.

"For many years, the City of Dublin has been proud to offer our residents the best in healthcare with providers and services that administer a continuum of care," says Dublin Mayor Jane Fox. "The addition of a Mount Carmel hospital, ambulatory center and medical offices on our eastern border will skillfully complement the health care services in Dublin and beyond."

The new hospital will include a range of services including the following:

• Emergency department with 14 bays

• Hospital with 30 inpatient beds and 10 additional observation beds

• Operating and procedure rooms

• Full imaging suite

• Diagnostic cardiology and neurology

• Primary and specialty medical care

• Outpatient lab

• Community health and well-being space

• Flexibly designed to accommodate future growth and the addition of new services as the market demands