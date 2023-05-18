State Fire Marshal breaks ground on Reynoldsburg training facility

The new two-story facility will be the training center for thousands of firefighters and EMS students each year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine joined several other state leaders Thursday for the groundbreaking ceremony of a new search and rescue house for the Ohio Fire Academy in Reynoldsburg.

The new two-story facility will be the training center for thousands of firefighters and EMS students each year. Trainees will be placed in a realistic environment where they will get to practice rescue scenarios, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Commerce.

"The Ohio Fire Academy has always been a nationally-recognized leader in firefighter training,” said DeWine. "We recognize the importance of providing our first responders with the most relevant and safe training resources. This new search and rescue house will ensure that our firefighters receive top-notch training on realistic simulation props, further enhancing their skills and safety."

Parts of the new structure will be removable, designed specifically for forcible entrees and search training. Electric utilities will also be incorporated into the structure to facilitate lighting, emergencies and other training purposes.

The release added that heating is provided for freezing protection and ventilation systems will also be installed.

“The groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Ohio Fire Academy's commitment to delivering exceptional training experiences,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “The state-of-the-art search and rescue house will stand as a testament to the academy's dedication to preparing firefighters and EMS students for the challenges they may face in the line of duty.”