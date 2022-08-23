Mediator calls for Columbus school district, teachers' union to meet on Wednesday

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the teachers' union.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The federal mediator overseeing the ongoing contract negotiations between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association has called for both parties to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday.

This will be the first meeting between the two groups since last Thursday. The union struck down the district's latest offer and voted to go on strike Sunday evening.

The two sides have not agreed to anew contract despite meeting 22 times since March.

Among the issues was demanding better infrastructure for CCS buildings, smaller class sizes, functioning HVAC and other issues.