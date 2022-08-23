Columbus teachers’ strike enters day 2, remote classes begin Wednesday

Students at Columbus City Schools are slated to begin remote learning Wednesday as the Columbus teachers’ union enters its second day of striking.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus teachers have hit the picket line for the second day amid their ongoing strike demanding change and improvements inside Columbus City Schools (CCS).

Columbus Education Association (CEA) voted to strike on Sunday after 22 meetings and failed negotiations with the Columbus Board of Education.

The union plans to picket until the board offers “safe, properly maintained and full resourced schools in every neighborhood,” according to CEA spokesperson Regina Fuentes.

The school board met Monday evening at Southland Center hoping to resolve contract issues with the union in an emergency executive meeting that lasted for four hours. The teachers’ union was outside the center at 7 p.m. rallying and looking for movement before the group met.

Jennifer Adair, Board of Education President released a statement Monday night following the meeting saying that the board is “working to find a collaborative path forward.” The board had no action to report.

Some of the sticking points that the union is looking to reach include:

Smaller class sizes

Full-time art, music and physical education teachers at the elementary level

Functional heating and air-conditioning inside classrooms

A cap on the number of class periods during the school day

If the board does not offer a counterproposal and no agreement is made, children enrolled in CCS will be learning remotely Wednesday through a plan laid out by the school earlier this month .

Nine recreation centers across the city will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday to give students a place outside their homes to access online lessons.

Monday night’s statement from CCS board president Adair: