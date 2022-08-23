Several picketers shot by pellets outside of north Columbus elementary school

The shooting happened outside Indian Springs Elementary School on East Henderson Road in Clintonville around 2:15 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several union members were struck by pellets when someone fired a BB gun at a group of picketers outside of a north Columbus elementary school on Tuesday.

The shooting happened outside Indian Springs Elementary School on East Henderson Road in Clintonville around 2:15 p.m., according to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert.

Columbus Education Association spokesperson Regina Fuentes said injuries were not serious and no one was taken to the hospital. A description of the vehicle where the shots were fired from was given to police.

"The members said they will not be intimidated and CEA is doing everything we can to keep members safe," Fuentes said.

The Columbus teachers' union voted to strike Sunday evening after failing to agree to a new contract with the school board. Teachers have been picketing outside of dozens of schools since Monday morning.