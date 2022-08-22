9 Columbus community centers opening as place for students attend remote classes as teachers strike

The city says the centers will give students a safe place to access their online lessons as the school year starts with remote learning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus announced that designated community centers would be open for students as the school year is set to begin with teachers on strike.

During a press conference alongside of Mayor Andrew Ginther, the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department said they will be opening nine Student Support Centers across the city beginning Wednesday, the first day of classes for Columbus City Schools.

On Sunday, more than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the Columbus Board of Education’s final offer and go on strike late Sunday.

Due to the strike, Columbus City Schools will be starting the school year with remote learning. The city says the centers will give students a safe place to access their online lessons.

The centers are geographically placed on each side to the west (Glenwood Community Center and Sullivan Community Center), east (Barnett Community Center, Blackburn Community Center and Driving Park Community Center), south (Barack Community Center and Schiller Community Center) and north (Linden Community Center and Howard Community Center).

These centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The remaining community centers will be open during regular summer hours until Aug. 29.

During the press conference, Ginther called on the union and board to return to the bargaining table.

"Our children have endured too much to be told once again that they won't be returning to school with their teachers, their friends and their coaches," he said. "They've already lost out on too many experiences, and traditions because of forces beyond their control. Their families have sacrificed too much just to be put in this position again."