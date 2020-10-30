Man accused of killing White Castle manager indicted for aggravated murder, other crimes

The grand jury returned a 12-count indictment for 29-year-old Mark Reynolds in connection with a string of felonies on Oct. 23.

A man accused of killing a general manager at a west Columbus White Castle has been indicted for aggravated murder and other crimes he allegedly committed leading up to the shooting.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien announced that the grand jury returned a 12-count indictment for 29-year-old Mark Reynolds in connection with a string of felonies on Oct. 23.

"Mark Reynolds went on an early morning 2-hour crime spree committing murder and multiple other felonies, leaving 9 victims along the way," O'Brien said.

According to O'Brien, a driver was getting into his semi at WW transport trucking company when he noticed Reynolds getting in the passenger side.

Reynolds allegedly pointed a gun at him and demanded the victim drive him away. The victim went to a nearby fire station and reported the crime.

Approximately an hour later, Reynolds entered the White Castle on W. Broad Street where he allegedly fired his gun at five employees behind the counter.

General Manager Amanda Rush was shot in the head and died at the scene.

One employee was shot in the wrist and treated for his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

O'Brien said Reynolds left the restaurant and went to the PNC Bank on W. Broad Street and fired shots at the doors before going to the Certified gas station also on W. Broad Street.

A driver going eastbound across the street from the gas station had their passenger side door hit by gunfire.O'Brien said Reynolds then barricaded himself inside the gas station before being taken into custody around 7 a.m.

“Most of the incidents from Reynolds crime spree were captured on surveillance video,” O’Brien stated.