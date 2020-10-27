2 accused killers were out on bond before fatal shootings in Columbus

Mark Reynolds is accused of killing a White Castle general manager and Kintie Mitchell Jr. allegedly killed an Ohio State student.

Mark Reynolds is accused of walking into a west Columbus White Castle last week and killing 30-year-old Amanda Rush and injuring another employee.

Reynolds is also a suspect in three robberies and felonious assaults from the same morning.

Just two weeks before Reynolds was in jail, accused of domestic violence.

The judge gave Reynolds a $554 bond. He only had to pay 10 percent, or $104.

According to court records, Reynolds has a criminal history including gun charges that were dismissed and was charged with aggravated robbery.

“Especially given the spike in gun violence here in Columbus, we are trying to address, city hall is, the police department is, and our office, that kind of bond for someone on a domestic violence, who has prior gun charges sounds unreasonable to me,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said.

O'Brien's office is prosecuting homicide charges against Reynolds. His domestic violence charges are being prosecuted by the city attorney's office.

In a statement, City Attorney Zach Klein said, "The City Attorney's policy is to request that the Court issue a monetary bond for offenses of violence, and domestic violence is no exception. That's exactly what we did in this tragic case. We requested that the Court issue a monetary bond, and we communicated to the court important and relevant information about the defendant, like his prior criminal record, history of failure to appear, history of substance abuse and mental health issues, and the wishes of the victim. Ultimately, after we present our case, it's the court's decision on what to do for bond."

“The public expects people that are dangerous by their record, that we, downtown to protect them and their families,” O’Brien said.

Earlier this month, Kintie Mitchell Jr. was accused of shooting and killing Ohio State student Chase Meola. He had just been released on bond on three separate felonies including burglary.

“That bond had been in place for months, finally he posted the bond in the middle of October. Within 48 hours was back in jail for the murder,” O’Brien explained.

O'Brien says he suspects a bail bondsmen did not make Mitchell pay 10 percent, or $18,500, to get out of jail.

“It is frustrating in that I believe he didn't post everything. Everyone, the judge, and we understand you have to post 10% of a premium of the bond,” O’Brien said.

O'Brien says something needs to be done so bonds can be set to keep potentially violent offenders off the streets.