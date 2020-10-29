Scholarship created in honor of Columbus White Castle manager killed at restaurant

The $2,500 scholarship is in honor of Amanda Rush, who was shot and killed on Oct. 23 while at work.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — White Castle announced it has established a scholarship in honor of Amanda Rush, a general manager who was shot and killed in west Columbus last week.

According to a release, The "Amanda Rush Scholarship Fund for Future Leaders" will award $2,500 annually to a person studying in the restaurant industry who demonstrates hard work, talent and a heart for hospitality.

The scholarship is available to any central Ohio restaurant employee or students attending school for restaurant management or hospitality.

A committee of White Castle team members and a member of Rush's family will select the winner of the scholarship each year.

Anyone interested in donating to the scholarship fund can find more information here.

On the morning of Oct. 23, police said Rush was shot and killed at the White Castle on West Broad Street and North Wilson Road by Mark Reynolds.

Another employee was injured during the shooting.