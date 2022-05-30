Many central Ohio city pools in need of lifeguards

A spokesperson for Hilliard City Pools says the city needs about 30-50 lifeguards in order to be in full working operation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer as with most city pools open for the season. But a number of pool officials say, they need lifeguards.

Many of the facilities at the Hilliard Family Aquatic Center in Municipal Park are closed, including the lap pool, lazy river, slide pool and interactive pool on most days.

They are having open interviews this Thursday, at the HFAC from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and all who interview will also receive a free day pass to swim.

Lifeguards must be at least 15 years old and will make $10 an hour with a flexible schedule.

“The girls are really looking forward to having the slides and lazy river and things like that and I know people with young kids would really like the interactive pool to be open, so we're really hoping for more lifeguards,” says Alicia Duke, a Hilliard resident.

Both Grandview and Bexley city pools work with a company called Swim Safe to operate their pools. A spokesperson for that company says they need 10-15 lifeguards for each pool to get through the summer. Right now, both facilities are open and swimmers of all ages are enjoying the cool waters.

“It feels great to come and swim, it's been a long winter and I'm just excited to come swim outside,” says Kaiden Kirk, a Grandview swimmer.