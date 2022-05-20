x
LIST: Columbus area pools & splash pads

Cool off on a hot summer day at any of these pools, splash pads or spraygrounds.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Looking to cool off on a hot summer day? Check out these pools, splash pads and spraygrounds around central Ohio.

Splash pads and spraygrounds:

Cooling centers:

During days of extreme heat, cities will open and operate cooling centers at recreational centers or other city buildings. Columbus cooling centers are currently operating at the following community centers: Barnett, Beatty, Douglas, Glenwood and Marion Franklin. Open June 14-16 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.  

The City of Dublin also opened a cooling station at the community recreation center on Post Road. 

List of pools: 

Delaware County

Powell Pool

Jack Florance Pool

Fairfield County

Pickerington Community Pool

Franklin County

Bexley Pool

Canal Winchester Municipal Pool

Columbus city pools

Dublin Outdoor Community Pools

Gahanna pools

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

The Big Splash

Plain Township Aquatic Center

City of Upper Arlington pools

Hilliard splash pads and pools

Highlands Park Aquatic Center

Worthington Pools

Zoombezi Bay

Licking County

Pataskala Pool

Union County

Marysville Municipal Pool

