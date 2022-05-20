LIST: Columbus area pools & splash pads

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Looking to cool off on a hot summer day? Check out these pools, splash pads and spraygrounds around central Ohio.

During days of extreme heat, cities will open and operate cooling centers at recreational centers or other city buildings. Columbus cooling centers are currently operating at the following community centers: Barnett, Beatty, Douglas, Glenwood and Marion Franklin. Open June 14-16 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.