LIST: Columbus area pools & splash pads

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Looking to cool off on a hot summer day? Check out these pools, splash pads and spraygrounds around central Ohio.
Splash pads and spraygrounds:
- Columbus: Blackburn, Linden, North Bank and Scioto Southland | Easton Towne Center
- Delaware: Veterans Park
- Dublin: Ballantrae Community Park ("Bunny Park")
- Hilliard: Hilliard's Station Park
- Marysville: Partners Park
- Obetz: Splash Pad
- Powell: Village Green Park
- Westerville: Hanby Park
- Whitehall: John Bishop Park
Cooling centers:
During days of extreme heat, cities will open and operate cooling centers at recreational centers or other city buildings. Columbus cooling centers are currently operating at the following community centers: Barnett, Beatty, Douglas, Glenwood and Marion Franklin. Open June 14-16 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The City of Dublin also opened a cooling station at the community recreation center on Post Road.
List of pools:
Delaware County
Fairfield County
Franklin County
Licking County
Union County
____