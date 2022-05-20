x
LIST: Opening dates for Columbus area pools

10TV compiled a list of pools opening back up this summer in central Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Swimming pools across Columbus are beginning to announce opening dates as the days become hotter and summer inches closer. 

You can find a list of pools and opening dates below.

Click on the links for information about hours, cost, membership and swim lessons.

Delaware County

Powell Pool: May 27

Jack Florance Pool: Memorial Day weekend

Fairfield County

Pickerington Community Pool: May 28

Franklin County

Bexley Pool: May 28

Canal Winchester Municipal Pool: May 26

Columbus

Dodge, Driving Park and Tuttle pools will be open Memorial Day Weekend, May 28 - 30 from 1 - 4 p.m. and 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. The schedule for the remainder of the summer at all eight city pools will be released at a later date.

Dublin Outdoor Community Pools: May 28

Gahanna pools: May 28.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool: May 28 

The Big Splash: May 28

Plain Township Aquatic Center: May 28

City of Upper Arlington pools: May 28

Hilliard splash pads and pools: May 28

Highlands Park Aquatic CenterMay 28

Worthington Pools: May 27 for members, May 28 for all.

Zoombezi Bay: May 28

Licking County

Pataskala Pool: May 27

Union County

Marysville Municipal Pool: May 28

