LIST: Opening dates for Columbus area pools

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Swimming pools across Columbus are beginning to announce opening dates as the days become hotter and summer inches closer.
You can find a list of pools and opening dates below.
Click on the links for information about hours, cost, membership and swim lessons.
Delaware County
Powell Pool: May 27
Jack Florance Pool: Memorial Day weekend
Fairfield County
Pickerington Community Pool: May 28
Franklin County
Bexley Pool: May 28
Canal Winchester Municipal Pool: May 26
Columbus
Dodge, Driving Park and Tuttle pools will be open Memorial Day Weekend, May 28 - 30 from 1 - 4 p.m. and 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. The schedule for the remainder of the summer at all eight city pools will be released at a later date.
Dublin Outdoor Community Pools: May 28
Gahanna pools: May 28.
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool: May 28
The Big Splash: May 28
Plain Township Aquatic Center: May 28
City of Upper Arlington pools: May 28
Hilliard splash pads and pools: May 28
Highlands Park Aquatic Center: May 28
Worthington Pools: May 27 for members, May 28 for all.
Zoombezi Bay: May 28
Licking County
Pataskala Pool: May 27
Union County
Marysville Municipal Pool: May 28
