LIST: Opening dates for Columbus area pools

10TV compiled a list of pools opening back up this summer in central Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Swimming pools across Columbus are beginning to announce opening dates as the days become hotter and summer inches closer.

You can find a list of pools and opening dates below.

Click on the links for information about hours, cost, membership and swim lessons.

Delaware County

Jack Florance Pool : Memorial Day weekend

Fairfield County

Franklin County

Columbus

Dodge, Driving Park and Tuttle pools will be open Memorial Day Weekend, May 28 - 30 from 1 - 4 p.m. and 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. The schedule for the remainder of the summer at all eight city pools will be released at a later date.

Dublin Outdoor Community Pools : May 28

Gahanna pools : May 28.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool : May 28

The Big Splash : May 28

Plain Township Aquatic Center : May 28

City of Upper Arlington pools : May 28

Hilliard splash pads and pools : May 28

Highlands Park Aquatic Center : May 28

Worthington Pool s: May 27 for members, May 28 for all.

Zoombezi Bay : May 28

Licking County

Pataskala Pool : May 27

Union County

Marysville Municipal Pool : May 28