City increases starting wage for lifeguards to $17 an hour

Currently, the Recreation and Parks Department has 54 lifeguards and the city expects the higher pay will attract more people to apply.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is still searching for lifeguards for the summer. This year, those applying can earn a higher wage of $17 an hour.

The city's Recreation and Parks Department is hiring for its eight outdoor pools: Dodge Pool, Driving Park Pool, Glenwood Pool, Lincoln Pool, Marion Franklin Pool, Marion Pool, Tuttle Pool and Windsor Pool.

"We are thrilled to be able to hire more lifeguards at a higher rate to work in a fun environment and serve their community this summer," said Recreation and Parks Director Bernita Reese.

Dodge Pool, Driving Park Pool and Tuttle Pool will open over Memorial Day weekend from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and then from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Columbus residents can reserve a spot by clicking here, but walk-ins are also welcomed.

In April, city officials told 10TV's Kevin Landers that 60 lifeguards were needed to staff pools this summer.

Last year, many pools in the area had to either close, reduce hours or limit the number of participants due to the staffing shortage.

The YMCA of Central Ohio said it needs 120 lifeguards for its 12 pools, six of which are outdoor.

Both Columbus and the YMCA have been actively recruiting at high schools and colleges to convince students to take up lifeguarding.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is also hiring lifeguards for Zoombezi Bay this summer. Those who apply soon can begin training over Memorial Day weekend.