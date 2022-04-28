Man pleads guilty in Stone Foltz death; convicted of obstructing justice, hazing

Canyon Caldwell, 21, was convicted of obstructing justice and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing on Wednesday after changing his plea to guilty.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Another man charged in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz has agreed to plead guilty.

Canyon Caldwell, 21, was convicted of obstructing justice and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing on Wednesday in a Wood County court.

Prior to the agreement, Caldwell had been indicted with third degree felony involuntary manslaughter, third degree tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor involving the provision of alcohol to underage individuals.

Foltz was found unresponsive by his roommate on March 4 inside his apartment. An investigation determined he was involved in an alcohol-related hazing incident earlier that night at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

The 20-year-old was taken to the Wood County Hospital and later to Toledo Hospital, where he died on March 7.

According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Caldwell was one of four people leasing the house where the fraternity party took place. Caldwell reportedly filled garbage bags with evidence and another roommate took the bags off the property.

Ultimately, eight men were charged in connection to the case.