2nd student pleads guilty in Stone Foltz hazing death case

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A second student charged in the fraternity hazing death of a Bowling Green State University sophomore has pleaded guilty.

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, entered his pleas Thursday as part of a deal with Wood County prosecutors. He is due to be sentenced in February and could face a potential jail term.

Lehane pleaded guilty to eight counts of hazing, two misdemeanor obstruction counts, and violation of underage alcohol laws. The counts stem from the March death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz, a sophomore from Delaware, Ohio.

Foltz, who was trying to join Pi Kappa Alpha, was found unconscious by a roommate after the hazing ritual and died three days later. He drank an entire bottle of bourbon and could not walk on his own afterward, according to findings from a law firm hired by the university to investigate the death.

Charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to hazing are still pending against six other defendants.