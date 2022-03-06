Parents remember Stone Foltz one year after alleged hazing death

The late Bowling Green State University student died on March 7, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday marks one year since the alleged hazing event that led to the death of Delaware County native Stone Foltz.

Last year, Foltz attended an off-campus event for the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity at Bowling Green State University.

Foltz, who was trying to join the fraternity, was found unconscious by a roommate after the alleged hazing ritual.

He drank an entire bottle of bourbon and could not walk on his own afterward, according to findings from a law firm hired by the university to investigate the death.

Foltz was placed on life support for organ donation and died on March 7, 2021.

Fast forward to today, Foltz's parents and two siblings travel to speak at schools. Their mission is to educate others on hazing and ensure another family doesn't suffer the way they are.

His parents remember the events as if it was yesterday.

Shari Foltz, Stone's mother, expressed that the family's lives have completely and not a day goes by where they are not mourning his loss.

"We will not stop until we can eradicate hazing altogether because this is not the way any parent wants to live or any siblings want to live," Shari said.