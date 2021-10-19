Prosecutor: Defendant in Stone Foltz hazing death violated bond conditions by drinking alcohol

The Wood County Adult Probation Department says Jacob Krinn violated the terms of his electronic monitoring program.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — An arrest warrant was issued last week for one of the men charged in the hazing death of former Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz.

According to court documents, Jacob Krinn, of Delaware, violated the conditions of his electronic monitoring program. According to the Toledo Blade, the Wood County Prosecutor said Krinn is accused of drinking alcohol, which is a violation of his bond.

The Wood County Adult Probation Department issued the warrant on Friday.

Krinn is facing several charges stemming from Foltz's death, including involuntary manslaughter.

Foltz, 20, was found unresponsive on March 4 inside his apartment by his roommate. An investigation determined he was involved in an alcohol-related hazing incident earlier that night at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, also known as PIKE.

Foltz was at a new member initiation, where new members, known as "littles" and who were almost all underage, received "bigs" or mentors, who allegedly gave their littles high alcohol content liquor and instructed them to drink the whole bottle.

The roommate performed CPR until EMS arrived. Foltz was taken to the Wood County Hospital and later to Toledo Hospital, where he died on March 7.

The coroner said Foltz died of fatal ethanol intoxication. His blood alcohol content, or BAC, was 0.394, according to the family, who said it was likely even higher immediately after the alleged hazing ritual.

In April, seven other defendants were charged and pleaded not guilty.

Stricter penalties for hazing are now in place throughout Ohio as Collin's Law took effect Oct. 7.

The legislation elevates a general hazing charge to a second-degree misdemeanor and aggravated hazing to a third-degree felony. The bill was reintroduced in March after the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz, and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in July.