Man pleads guilty for role in 2nd shots fired incident at Polaris Fashion Place

Lawson is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:45 a.m. on March 7.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man accused of firing shots at Polaris Fashion Place back in March pleaded guilty to the charges against him in a Delaware County court on Wednesday.

Arshad Jamir Lawson, 20, is charged with felonious assault and weapons under disability for the incident that took place March 15. Records show Lawson took a guilty plea in exchange to have charges for inducing panic and attempt to commit an offense dropped.

Columbus police and deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s office were called to the mall shortly after 3 p.m. that day.

According to police, a person’s arm was grazed by a bullet when Lawson fired a gun several times inside the mall. Police added the bullet did not penetrate the person’s skin.

The shooting was the result of a confrontation between two groups of younger people, police said. It came within two weeks of a previously reported shootout at the mall.