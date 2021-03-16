Man arrested in connection to 2nd shots fired incident at Polaris Fashion Place

Arshad Jamir Lawson, 20, is charged with felonious assault and is currently in custody at the Franklin County Jail on charges stemming from two separate incidents.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have arrested a man in connection to the shots fired incident at Polaris Fashion Place on Monday.

Police wrote in a criminal complaint filed in Delaware County Common Pleas Court that Lawson fired a gun several times inside the mall. Police said one of the bullets hit someone's arm but did not penetrate the skin.

On Monday, Columbus police officers and deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office were called to the mall shortly after 3 p.m.

Police said the shooting happened inside the mall on the first level.

Two groups of younger people got into a confrontation which resulted in at least one person firing shots, according to police.

On Wednesday, Columbus police posted surveillance photos to social media showing a person in a yellow hooded sweatshirt, who police say is the "possible shooter." Police have not confirmed the person in the yellow sweatshirt is Lawson.

Police said the other two people in the photos are possible associates.

These images follow a series of photos that were released by police on Tuesday which also showed the person in the yellow sweatshirt and other persons of interest.

Another photo released by police on Tuesday shows a person of interest in all dark clothing inside the mall, police said.

Police said another person of interest in the photos is in a light-colored long-sleeve top, gray pants and gray slip-ons.

An additional photo shows a person of interest running in a dark, long-sleeve top, dark pants, and white shoes outside the mall, according to police.

Police also posted an image Tuesday of someone in a dark jacket, with a light-colored horizontal stripe on it, dark and light pants, and dark shoes. Police said this person was possibly shot at and may have information. That photo is below.