Levon Sommerville was found guilty last month of felonious assault, among other charges, stemming from the March 3 incident at Polaris Fashion Place.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the men accused of shooting at each other inside Polaris Fashion Place earlier this year was sentenced to 13-17 years in prison by a judge in Delaware County on Monday.

Judge David Gormley also ordered up to three years of post-release control supervision and monitoring.

“We will not stand for lawless and senseless gun violence that endangers the lives of innocent citizens, in this case, including the lives of innocent babies and children,” Schiffel said.

The shootout occurred near the Carter’s store, located in the lower south section of the mall. According to police, Sommerville and Anthony Truss Jr. allegedly shot at each other. The two were arrested in Georgia the following month.

Somerville was found guilty in September of felonious assault with a gun specification, having a weapon while under disability, and inducing panic.