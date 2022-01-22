24-year-old man killed in southeast Columbus shooting

According to police, the shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on Wyton Court.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday night on the city's southeast side.

Columbus police responded to the shooting shortly after 9:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of Wyton Court, just southwest of Courtright Road and East Deshler Avenue.

Arriving officers found Jamour Funderburg, who had been shot. Funderburg was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where police said he died just after 10 p.m.

Officials say no arrests have been made and officers are still searching for a suspect.

Funderburg's death marks the 7th homicide of 2022 in Columbus.