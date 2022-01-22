21-year-old dead after 2-vehicle crash in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Fairfield County.
According to the Ohio State High Patrol, the crash happened just after 5:10 a.m. on State Route 37, east of Jerusalem Road in Rushcreek Township.
According to OSHP, a 2014 Honda Civic was traveling west on State Route 37. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Cody Neece, tried to pass a 2010 Hyundai Accent, when he lost control, went off the north side of the road, hit a tree and the car overturned.
Neece was ejected from the vehicle and he died at the scene, according to OSHP.
The driver of the Hyundai Accent was not hurt.
Some type of impairment is suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation.