21-year-old dead after 2-vehicle crash in Fairfield County

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, some type of impairment is suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Fairfield County.

According to the Ohio State High Patrol, the crash happened just after 5:10 a.m. on State Route 37, east of Jerusalem Road in Rushcreek Township.

According to OSHP, a 2014 Honda Civic was traveling west on State Route 37. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Cody Neece, tried to pass a 2010 Hyundai Accent, when he lost control, went off the north side of the road, hit a tree and the car overturned.

Neece was ejected from the vehicle and he died at the scene, according to OSHP.

The driver of the Hyundai Accent was not hurt.