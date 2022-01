OSU Emergency Management sent out an alert after an assault was reported at the Ohio Union South garage.

The Ohio State University has issued a Buckeye Alert warning students to stay away from the Ohio Union South garage on North High Street.

According to the alert, police are currently investigating a serious assault. The incident may have involved a weapon. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

