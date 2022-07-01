Crews demolish Zanesville Masonic Temple 2 weeks after devastating fire

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Crews worked to demolish the Zanesville Masonic Temple Saturday, about two weeks after a fire destroyed the historic building.
The work began around 7 p.m. Friday.
Just before midnight on Jan. 6, a fire broke out at the temple on North Fourth Street. A man and several animals were rescued from the building.
As fire crews worked to fight the flames, the roof collapsed.
The 120-year-old building was used by the community and housed artist studios, businesses and organizations.
The fire ended up destroying nearly 500 pieces of art and displacing 60 businesses.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.