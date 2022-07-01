Crews demolish Zanesville Masonic Temple 2 weeks after devastating fire

Crews worked to finish the demolition Saturday evening after it started around 7 p.m. Friday.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Crews worked to demolish the Zanesville Masonic Temple Saturday, about two weeks after a fire destroyed the historic building.

The work began around 7 p.m. Friday.

Just before midnight on Jan. 6, a fire broke out at the temple on North Fourth Street. A man and several animals were rescued from the building.

As fire crews worked to fight the flames, the roof collapsed.

The 120-year-old building was used by the community and housed artist studios, businesses and organizations.

The fire ended up destroying nearly 500 pieces of art and displacing 60 businesses.