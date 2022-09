The man driving the vehicle was traveling at a high speed and hit a bridge pillar, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a vehicle crash in north Columbus Saturday afternoon.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told 10TV the man was traveling at a high speed on East Hudson Street and crashed into a pillar under the Silver Drive overpass, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:13 p.m. by medics.