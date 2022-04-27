Police: Man turns himself in after shooting at Crawford County Sheriff's Office

During a search, deputies found that the north side of the Sheriff’s Office building, two personal vehicles and one cruiser had all been struck by gunfire.

BUCYRUS, Ohio — A man has been arrested after police say he admitted to firing gunshots at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office Tuesday night.

Deputies were investigating shots fired near the Crawford County Sheriff's Office on Stetzer Road around 9:30 p.m when they were contacted by the Bucyrus Police Department about a man that came to their station and reported that he had just fired shots at the Sheriff’s Office.

Bucyrus police took David Vasquez, 35, into custody. Crawford County Sheriff's Deputies then took Vasquez to the Crawford County jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Vasquez's vehicle was seized and secured at the Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, the deputies also received several reports of someone knocking on windows and doors and possible gunshots on the 200 block of Iona Drive and 2400 block of Stetzer Rd.

After a search of the Sheriff’s Office buildings and grounds, deputies found that the north side of the Sheriff’s Office building, two personal vehicles and one cruiser had all been struck by gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.

Vasquez is being held for investigative purposes.

No one was injured during this incident. This investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.