Bird Scooters coming to Dublin on Sunday

Only a portion of the city will be allowed to use the scooters in the first phase of the project.

DUBLIN, Ohio — A new addition is coming to the City of Dublin: Bird Scooters.

The section of Dublin outlined in purple will be the first rollout of this project.

Scooters will be able to be used mostly south and east of Interstate 270, all the way to Tuttle Crossing Boulevard to the south and then Sawmill Road to the east.

Scooters have caused a lot of problems in other areas, such as in the Short North. E-scooters were banned on High Street from 5th Avenue to Goodale Street.

“We took the opportunity to learn from Columbus' example and how they handled it,” said J.M. Rayburn, a planner for the city.

Rayburn said the city was inspired by the City of Columbus to put in a “no ride zone” on Longshore Street, which won’t allow scooters on the street from John Shields Parkway to Banker Drive.

“We really don't want a lot of fast scooters in highly congested and narrow sidewalks,” said Rayburn.

The city is also adding a mobility lane in a portion of the city, to give bikers and e-scooter users a designated area to ride.

“It will run parallel to High Street on the west from Darby Street and Mill Street from about the library all the way to John Wright Lane,” Rayburn said.

The city is hoping workers will choose to use scooters to go to the office. They have a goal of getting 1% of the workforce to not drive—which is equal to about 700 people.

10TV also reached out to Dublin Police about the project. They say they were consulted to make sure it rolls out safely.