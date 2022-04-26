19-year-old Dublin man sentenced for stealing $30,000 worth of iPhones from Lewis Center store

Dajae May was found guilty of numerous violent offenses, including aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A 19-year-old man from Dublin was sentenced on Tuesday for holding people at gunpoint while stealing $30,000 worth of iPhones in Lewis Center.

Last month, Dajae May was found guilty of numerous violent offenses, including aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office.

In January 2021, May and two others robbed a Verizon Wireless store. May and the other suspects possessed firearms and the victims were held at gunpoint. The victims were told to crawl into the inventory room as the trio collected the iPhones.

“Justice prevailed again in Delaware County. Another violent criminal will now go to prison because of the efforts of law enforcement and our office," Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel said.