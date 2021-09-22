Man accused of making bomb threats to Fairfield County schools and businesses arrested in Oregon

Yousif Amin Mubarak, 26, previously lived in Canal Winchester, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s office said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation have arrested a man in Oregon accused of making threats to schools and businesses throughout the Canal Winchester and Pickerington areas.

Yousif Amin Mubarak, 26, previously lived in Canal Winchester, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s office said. He is now awaiting an appearance in federal court for charges connected to several violent threats made at businesses throughout the Canal Winchester and Violet Township, including at Canal Winchester High School and another at Pickerington North High School.

Last Monday, both schools reported bomb threats that had been called in. The threats prompted Canal Winchester schools to close and students and staff at Pickerington North High School to temporarily evacuate the school.

Later that week, Canal Winchester schools reported another shooting threat had been made at the high school. The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office connected all threats to an unknown man near the west coast and deemed them not credible.