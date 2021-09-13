Sheriff: Man several states away linked to bomb threats in Canal Winchester and Pickerington

The sheriff’s office confirmed through an investigation that the suspect was located several states away from Ohio, closer to the west coast.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A man several states away is connected to bomb threats made around Canal Winchester and Pickerington over the course of two days, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.

Canal Winchester Winchester schools closed Monday after a district spokesperson confirmed reports of a threat were received shortly before 7 a.m. Around the same time, a bomb threat was reported at Pickerington North High School.

The incidents came one day after the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said an unidentified man called and made several bomb threats at areas around the city of Canal Winchester on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office deemed all threats to be non-credible, but provided instructions on how to handle a situation in the instance additional threats are made.

Write down all information the caller gives regarding the bomb, any instructions given, and any demands or threats made.

Attempt to keep the caller on the line if possible while documenting as much information as possible.

Be especially alert for any additional information that may be helpful in identifying the caller; and document information such as set; approximate age; any distinct language accents, dialects, or speech difficulties and background noise and sounds.

Immediately call 9-1-1.

