Bomb threat reported at Pickerington North High School; people told to avoid building

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — People were asked to avoid Pickerington North High School after a bomb threat was reported at the school on Monday.

In an emergency notice sent to parents, Pickerington Local School District said “many entities” in the community have received bomb threats in the past 24 hours.

“This morning Pickerington North High School received such a threat,” the notice reads.

The district brought in canine units to investigate and the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office has since confirmed the threat is not credible. Students and staff have since returned to the building.

Canal Winchester schools were also evacuated on Monday after district officials confirmed reports of a threat.

The sheriff's office said a man linked to threats at both schools and around Canal Winchester was located several states away, near the west coast.

