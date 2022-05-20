London mother hires lawyer to conduct independent investigation of crash that hospitalized son

Leslee Townsend says she wants information from London police about a May 9 crash that sent her son to Grant Medical Center where he remains hospitalized.

LONDON, Ohio — A London mother is demanding answers from police about a crash that sent her son to the hospital. She has now hired a lawyer to conduct an independent investigation.

It’s unclear if 16-year-old Landon Minor will leave Grant Medical Center alive.

Monday will mark two weeks since a truck hit him while he was riding his bike in London where he lives.

We confirmed the driver -- who has not been charged -- works as a corrections officer. We aren't naming that person because they aren't charged with any crimes.

On Tuesday, London police released surveillance video of the May 9 crash.

It happened at the intersection of South Main and Center streets in London at 9:30 p.m.

Landon Minor was riding home from his sister's house. Minor's mother says she's been asking police for information about what happened since -- and has not heard back.

“This is not OK. And the way that it's been handled is just so devastating,” she said.

Leslee Townsend has now hired a Columbus lawyer to conduct an independent investigation. Michelle Martin is the same lawyer hired by the family of Ma'Khia Bryant -- who was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer last year.

“The hit itself was horrific. His injuries were horrific,” Martin said.

We asked: “what is the end result you're looking for?”

“I just want justice,” said Townsend. “I just want the truth because just the tiny bit that I know from traffic school there's no way he was at fault….and I just want some understanding. I want to understand how you can stand there and let my baby lay there to die. I need real answers.”

Townsend says her son has autism, lupus, sickle cell anemia - and other mental health diagnoses and has struggled throughout his life.

“He's a 16-year-old boy with severe special needs and he just doesn't understand and he's so scared. I know he's scared,” Townsend said.

On Tuesday night neighbors in London held a candlelight vigil, praying he pulls through.

London Police Chief Glenn Nicol says an investigation remains underway with assistance from OSHP and he can't speak about the investigation until it's complete. And Chief Nicol also said police will be transparent as soon as they can be about this case.