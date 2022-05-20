Crews battling large fire at Coshocton church

The fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church, located at 422 Walnut Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COSHOCTON, Ohio — Crews responded to a large fire that engulfed a Coshocton church on Friday.

The fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church, located at 422 Walnut Street.

The Coshocton Fire Department responded to the scene with help from neighboring departments.

"As soon as you stepped outside you could smell the smoke," said Josie Sellers with the Coshocton County Beacon, who spoke with 10TV.

Officials said there are no reported injuries at this time.

The Grace United Methodist Church has operated in Coshocton since 1840, with a church at the Walnut Street location for more than 100 years, according to its Facebook page.

Photos shared by the Coshocton County Beacon show the flames: