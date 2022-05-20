Police looking for suspect who allegedly fired shots at man in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Marysville Division of Police is searching for a suspect who allegedly fired shots at a man Friday morning.
Police said officers responded to the 700 block of Meadows Drive around 7:55 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a man who was able to provide more information.
The man said he exited his apartment and 43-year-old Shawnta Draper, of Columbus, fired several shots at him from a handgun. The man was not struck.
Police said Draper and the man knew each other and the incident is believed to have been the result of a domestic situation.
Draper was wearing glasses, a white tank top and black or dark-colored pants at the time of the incident. Police said he drove away in a gold or champaign colored Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon with tinted windows and chrome rims.
Draper has been charged with felonious assault.
Anyone with information on the incident or Draper's location is asked to contact Marysville police at 937-645-7300.