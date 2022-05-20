Police looking for suspect who allegedly fired shots at man in Marysville

Police said officers responded to the 700 block of Meadows Drive around 7:55 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Marysville Division of Police is searching for a suspect who allegedly fired shots at a man Friday morning.

Police said officers responded to the 700 block of Meadows Drive around 7:55 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a man who was able to provide more information.

The man said he exited his apartment and 43-year-old Shawnta Draper, of Columbus, fired several shots at him from a handgun. The man was not struck.

Police said Draper and the man knew each other and the incident is believed to have been the result of a domestic situation.

Draper was wearing glasses, a white tank top and black or dark-colored pants at the time of the incident. Police said he drove away in a gold or champaign colored Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon with tinted windows and chrome rims.

Draper has been charged with felonious assault.