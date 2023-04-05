Logan-Hocking School District cancels all Friday classes citing ongoing investigation

Students at the high school were protesting Wednesday morning to bring awareness to mental health when a fire alarm went off.

LOGAN, Ohio — The Logan-Hocking School District canceled classes for a second straight day following an incident at the high school on Wednesday.

The Logan Police Department, Hocking County Sheriff's Office, Logan Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol were notified of a fire alarm that was pulled and a "suspicious package" just before 11 a.m. as students were protesting.

The package was reportedly made to look like an explosive device, which was determined to be fake.

The protests were sparked by the death of 15-year-old Brice Butcher, who took his own life earlier this week. Brice's mother said he was the victim of bullying.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Superintendent Monte Bainter said while the district supports students' desire to make their voices heard and assemble peacefully, it also wants to make sure any protests are done safely.

"When a protest occurs on school grounds during the school day, it creates safety and liability concerns for the students who are not in class, where they can be properly supervised by school staff, and it is disruptive of the educational program," Bainter said.

Citing the student conduct policies, Bainter said students who want use "school facilities" to peacefully protest must get approval by the administration the day before. Any student who skips class or walks out of class for any reason will face discipline.

Additionally, Bainter said the district is reviewing footage of Wednesday's protest and plans to discipline students who were breaking student code of conduct, displaying disrespectful behavior or acting in an unsafe manner.

Students who were peacefully protesting will not get in trouble.

While classes are canceled for Friday, Bainter said there will be counselors available to students or parents at the high school from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be an increased police presence when classes resume on Monday, according to Bainter.