Logan High School students released early after 'suspicious package' found in bathroom

The Logan-Hocking School District says all students are safe.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students at Logan High School in Hocking County were released early Wednesday after a suspicious object was found in a bathroom, the district said.

The district is allowed to drive home or ride the bus. Parents picking up their students can meet at the Chieftain Center.

A spokesperson with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation told 10TV that the Columbus Division of Fire Bomb Squad is heading to the school to investigate the incident.

Additional information regarding the incident was not immediately available.