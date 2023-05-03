x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Logan High School students released early after 'suspicious package' found in bathroom

The Logan-Hocking School District says all students are safe.
Credit: WBNS-10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students at Logan High School in Hocking County were released early Wednesday after a suspicious object was found in a bathroom, the district said.

The Logan-Hocking School District says all students are safe. 

The district is allowed to drive home or ride the bus. Parents picking up their students can meet at the Chieftain Center. 

A spokesperson with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation told 10TV that the Columbus Division of Fire Bomb Squad is heading to the school to investigate the incident. 

Additional information regarding the incident was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV for the latest updates.

Related Articles

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

More Videos

In Other News

Police: Boy grazed in shooting at east Columbus park

Before You Leave, Check This Out