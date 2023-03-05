Mother of Logan teen who took his own life condemns bullying as students protest

Brice Butcher, 15, went missing earlier this week and he was later found dead, according to his mother Karianna. She added that Brice was bullied.

LOGAN, Ohio — Students at Logan High School in Hocking County protested on Wednesday to shine a light on mental health awareness after one of their classmates took their own life.

"Somebody just needs to listen because I don't ever want another parent to have to feel this. And I don't ever want to have a student, another kid to feel like they have no options, to feel like there is no other choice but to not exist," Karianna said.

Students gathered in the halls of the high school to stand up for Brice, spread awareness and condemn bullying.

During the protest, a fire alarm was pulled and reports of a "suspicious package" forced the school to evacuate. The object was reportedly made to look like an explosive device, but ended up being fake, according to the sheriff's office. That incident is under investigation.

Brice's mom said her son had dreams of joining the military after school.

"My kid was a happy kid. He was a happy kid. He had a future planned. He was obviously loved and cared about," Karianna said. "He was my hero. He cared about the little people. He cared about the kids that were being bullied."

All classes are canceled for Thursday in the district.

The district released a statement which said in part:

“We are listening to the concerns of our students. We will have counselors and staff members from Hopewell Health Centers available onsite on Thursday for those who need support. More information will be released this evening concerning times of the counseling sessions and when students can pick up their belongings.

The Logan-Hocking Local School District is committed to keeping our schools safe and secure, and we are taking this situation very seriously. We are conducting our own internal investigation and are working with local authorities to evaluate the situation to determine whether any additional actions are needed.”

Brice's family has created a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses if you would like to donate.

If you or someone you think is struggling, you can the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or online at 988lifeline.org. You can also text HELLO to reach the Crisis Text Hotline or go to FirefigterSuicidePrevention.org.