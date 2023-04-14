New recreation, wellness campus coming to Hilliard in 2025

HILLIARD, Ohio — Hilliard will soon see a new recreation and wellness campus with a fitness center, gymnasium, indoor running track and more.
The city broke ground on the new 105,000-square-foot campus during a ceremony on Friday. The new building will sit near the Hilliard Soccer Complex, just west of Municipal Park on Scioto Darby Road.
Construction will wrap up in 2025, according to a release.
Nearly 25,000 square feet of the facility will be dedicated to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s integrated medical health and wellness center which will offer rehabilitation and physical therapy.
“This new facility will be a gathering space for the entire Hilliard community,” said City of Hilliard Recreation and Parks Director Ed Merritt. “It will also allow us to expand our programming and events tremendously.”
The following features will be included in the new facility:
- A gymnasium
- Indoor running track
- Fitness and weight room
- Aerobic dance and spin studios
- Classrooms
- A 240-person community events room
- Commercial kitchen
- Child watch area
- Outdoor patio
- Aquatic facility that will include a lap pool, recreation activity pool, water slide and spa
“This is one of the largest and most influential capital projects in Hilliard’s history,” said Hilliard City Manager Michelle Crandall. “We want the community to join us as we begin construction on a project that will play a defining role in our growing City’s future.”
Hilliard residents approved the community center as part of the Issue 22 ballot initiative in 2021.