2023 Susan G. Komen Columbus Race for the Cure: Schedule, course map

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 31st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure kicks off May 20 with the goal of raising $1 million.

The annual breast cancer awareness and support race will take place at North Bank Park on 311 West Long St. in Columbus and will be 3.1 miles in length. There will also be a shorter 1-mile Family Fun Walk.

Registration can be done both online and in person. The organization will be holding in-person sign-up days on May 16-17 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Easton Town Center’s community room located at 3981 Gramercy St.

Event-day parking will be made available at a later date, according to the event website.

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

6:30 a.m. – Registration opens

7 a.m. – Expo and Hope Village opens

8:20 a.m. – Parade of Hope

8:30 a.m. Opening ceremony

8:45 a.m. Timed 5k kicks off

9 a.m. Block party starts

11 a.m. Conclusion of the event

For those unable to get to the race in Columbus, the organization says you can join in from home. Hop on the treadmill, run outside or take to park paths to join in on the celebration and event.

In honor of the race, there will also be a Columbus Race Spirit Week from May 14-19 where participants can take place in themed days from home. Some of the days include, “Self Care Sunday,” “Light Up the Night Monday" and “Cheers Tuesday”.

The organization suggests sharing photos with the Facebook group to stay connected with others in the community.

All race participants will get a T-shirt mailed to them. Survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer will receive shirts in special colors to signify their role in the event.

Register by April 23 to get your shirt in time for race day.