Columbus Parks & Recreation offering safe alternative for students during spring, summer break

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Violent crime among teens and young adults is on the rise throughout the city. With this week being spring break, and warm weather returning, many kids need something to do.

At every Columbus Community Center, they can find just about anything.

10TV stopped by the Scioto Southland Community Center on Wednesday for the spring break program. It runs all week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10TV spoke with Landon Henry, who has been coming to the center for spring break since he was 6 years old.

He’s in eighth grade and attends an online school.

“Get outside, and meet new people and try new stuff,” he said.

Henry said he’s chosen to come back every year because of how great the staff is and the variety of activities. He is also very much aware of what’s waiting for people his age elsewhere.

"Kids are dying and stuff at 13 and getting into gun fights, and I don't know…I just think that's a little bit insane,” said Henry.

That’s why Shaun Ballard, the manager of the center, said giving the youth something productive to do is the best alternative.

"It gives them somewhere to go,” said Ballard. “Something positive. It's a definite thing for them to come to and enjoy. You know when you wake up in the morning eat your breakfast you know hey, I’m going to camp.”