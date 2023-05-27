Police: 1 killed in crash on I-270 in Hilliard

From the view on the ODOT traffic cameras, at one point before 7 a.m., it appeared police were assisting vehicles stuck in the southbound lanes to turn around.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Hilliard police say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 270 near Cemetery Road. It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

Two people from one of the vehicles involved in the crash were treated on the scene for minor injuries, according to the Hilliard Division of Police. In the other vehicle, the driver died.

From the view on the ODOT traffic cameras, at one point before 7 a.m., it appeared police were assisting vehicles stuck in the southbound lanes to turn around.

Lanes on the southbound side were shut down and remained closed for hours while the scene was being investigated and the road was cleared. The road has since reopened.