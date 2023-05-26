Driver, baby injured after crashing into home near southeast Columbus

The sheriff’s office said no one inside the house was injured. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A driver and a baby were injured when a pickup truck crashed into a home following a three-vehicle crash near southeast Columbus Friday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Chatterton and Renfro roads in Truro Township around 8:20 a.m.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office told 10TV that the driver of a pickup truck hit two other vehicles before crashing into a home on Renfro Road. Additional information on what caused the crash was not immediately available.

The driver of the pickup and the baby, who was also inside the vehicle, were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.