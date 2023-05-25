Woman dead, 1 injured after head-on collision in Delaware

Drivers are encouraged to take Berlin Station Road as a detour.

DELAWARE, Ohio — A woman was killed and another person was hurt in a head-on crash in Delaware County Thursday morning.

Investigators learned that around 5:30 a.m., a Dodge pickup truck was heading east on U.S. 36/state Route 37 when it was struck head-on by a Jeep SUV that was heading west in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the Jeep, who police say was a woman from Powell, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 36 are currently closed. Westbound is open to one lane. Drivers are encouraged to take Berlin Station Road as a detour.

