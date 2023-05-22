Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash in south Columbus

The first crash occurred at 6:15 p.m. when a Nissan Altima heading eastbound on Williams Road slowed to make a left turn onto Hurd Road, Columbus police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after striking a vehicle that had just been involved in a crash in Columbus' Far South neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the first crash occurred at 6:15 p.m. when a Nissan Altima heading eastbound on Williams Road slowed to make a left turn onto Hurd Road. Police say the vehicle behind the Nissan, a Honda Accord, failed to maintain distance and struck the left rear of the Nissan.

The impact pushed the Nissan eastbound down Williams Road, while the Honda rolled into the westbound lane.

Following the impact, a Suzuki Hayabusa was headed westbound on Williams Road and struck the front of the Honda.

The motorcyclist was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead at 1:19 a.m.

The Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene and initiated an investigation.

No other injuries were reported.