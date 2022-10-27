Halloween decorations stolen from Hilliard family, breaking 5-year-old son's heart

To some, this might seem like a story about Halloween decorations. It’s not. It’s about a 5-year-old boy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HILLIARD, Ohio — To some, this might seem like a sensationalized story. But, it’s not.

It might seem like a story about Halloween decorations. It’s not.

“He was devastated,” Travis Scott said.

It’s about a 5-year-old boy named Logan.

“It’s insensitive and sad and pathetic,” Scott said.

Logan’s father, Travis, still can’t understand why.

They were two items. One was an electronic inflatable. The other was a Nightmare Before Christmas projector. Both were gifts.

“He picked it out at the store,” Scott said. “[His] grandfather was there and the next thing we know it showed up at our house.”

Tuesday night they were where they were supposed to be; in the side yard. Wednesday morning they were gone. Nothing left but the extension cords and a deflated Mickey Mouse inflatable that very much matched the family’s spirits.

“[Logan] went right into my wife’s arms and cried,” Scott said. “[He] was upset and said ‘They hurt my feelings. Why would somebody do this’.”

Columbus police say there really isn’t a categorization for theft of Halloween décor. The Scotts filed a report online, but are awaiting approval.

The Scotts have a home security surveillance system, but don’t have any cameras pointed to the side of their house where the theft happened.

“At the end of the day it’s Halloween decorations and yard ornaments,” Scott said. “But, it’s his innocence.”

It’s not about decorations. Or, money.

“What we’ve lost can be replaced,” Scott said. “What [Logan] lost I don’t know can be replaced, not easily.”

It’s about a boy and his perception of the world and those who share it with him.