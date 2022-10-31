x
LIST: 2022 trick-or-treat dates & times around central Ohio

10TV has the scoop on trick-or-treating times for communities around central Ohio.
Credit: JLMcAnally/shutterstock.com

OHIO, USA — Halloween is around the corner and that means it's almost time for children to dress up in their spookiest costumes and go around the neighborhood trick-or-treating.

Below is a list of dates and times for trick-or-treating across central Ohio. 

*The following list of events is accurate as of Sept. 29, 2022. Please contact us if there are additions or corrections. 

Ashville
Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4-5:30 p.m.

Bellefontaine
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Bexley
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Blendon Township
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Canal Winchester
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Chillicothe
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Columbus
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Delaware
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Dublin
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Gahanna
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Galena
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Genoa Township
Monday, Oct 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Granville
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Groveport
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Grove City
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton Township
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Heath
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Hilliard
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Jefferson Township
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Johnstown
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Kirkersville
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m. 

Lancaster
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Madison Township
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Mansfield
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Marion
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Marysville
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mechanicsburg
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Minerva Park
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 

Mount Vernon
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Nelsonville
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

New Albany
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Newark
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Obetz
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Orange Township
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Pataskala
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 

Pickerington
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Powell
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Prairie Township
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Reynoldsburg
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 

Sunbury
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Thornville
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.

Upper Arlington
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Westerville
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 

West Liberty 
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Whitehall
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Worthington
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

