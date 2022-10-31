LIST: 2022 trick-or-treat dates & times around central Ohio

OHIO, USA — Halloween is around the corner and that means it's almost time for children to dress up in their spookiest costumes and go around the neighborhood trick-or-treating.
Below is a list of dates and times for trick-or-treating across central Ohio.
*The following list of events is accurate as of Sept. 29, 2022. Please contact us if there are additions or corrections.
Ashville
Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4-5:30 p.m.
Bellefontaine
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
Bexley
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Blendon Township
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Canal Winchester
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Chillicothe
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Columbus
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Delaware
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Dublin
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Gahanna
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Galena
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Genoa Township
Monday, Oct 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Granville
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Groveport
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Grove City
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Hamilton Township
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Heath
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Hilliard
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Jefferson Township
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Johnstown
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m.
Kirkersville
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.
Lancaster
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Madison Township
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Mansfield
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
Marion
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Marysville
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Mechanicsburg
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Minerva Park
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Mount Vernon
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Nelsonville
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
New Albany
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Newark
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Obetz
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Orange Township
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Pataskala
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Pickerington
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Powell
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Prairie Township
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Reynoldsburg
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Sunbury
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Thornville
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.
Upper Arlington
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Westerville
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
West Liberty
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Whitehall
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Worthington
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.