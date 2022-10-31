LIST: 2022 trick-or-treat dates & times around central Ohio

10TV has the scoop on trick-or-treating times for communities around central Ohio.

OHIO, USA — Halloween is around the corner and that means it's almost time for children to dress up in their spookiest costumes and go around the neighborhood trick-or-treating.

Below is a list of dates and times for trick-or-treating across central Ohio.

*The following list of events is accurate as of Sept. 29, 2022. Please contact us if there are additions or corrections.

Ashville

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4-5:30 p.m.

Bellefontaine

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Bexley

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Blendon Township

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Canal Winchester

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Chillicothe

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Columbus

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Delaware

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Dublin

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Gahanna

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Galena

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Genoa Township

Monday, Oct 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Granville

Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Groveport

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Grove City

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton Township

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Heath

Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Hilliard

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Jefferson Township

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Johnstown

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Kirkersville

Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.

Lancaster

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Madison Township

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Mansfield

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Marion

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Marysville

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mechanicsburg

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Minerva Park

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mount Vernon

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Nelsonville

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

New Albany

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Newark

Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Obetz

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Orange Township

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Pataskala

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Pickerington

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Powell

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Prairie Township

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Reynoldsburg

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Sunbury

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Thornville

Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.

Upper Arlington

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Westerville

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

West Liberty

Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Whitehall

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.