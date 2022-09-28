LIST: 8 haunted attractions in central Ohio to visit this October

Ready for a scare? 10TV has compiled a list of Halloween attractions around central Ohio for you to visit this spooky season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Spooky season has arrived, and with it, plenty of scary events are planned around central Ohio this fall.

Haunted houses are not for the faint of heart, but if you're up for an adrenaline rush and scare this Halloween season, stop by one of the spooky locations below.

How to prepare? Bring a friend along and get ready to scream.

HAUNTED HOUSES

Visit if you dare:

Escape from Blood Prison | 100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield

Blood Prison takes guests through the halls of a haunted reformatory where thousands of men passed through the gates. Visitors can see the historic prison cells and the solitary confinement chambers while running away from the prisoners that still linger.

Carnage Haunted House | 3770 Refugee Road, Columbus

This 60,000 square feet will be sure to fill you with fear. Carnage Haunted House has two different themed attractions called "The Bayou" and "The Entity."

"The Entity" take visitors through an abandoned hospital. "The Bayou" tells the tale of an ancient voodoo priestess lurking in the dark.

Fear Columbus | 2605 Northland Plaza Dr, Columbus

For those looking for two different attractions under one roof, Fear Columbus has it all. Their 2022 attractions "The Summoning" and "Aftermath" depict two different scenarios that will be sure to scare. One attraction is a post-apocalyptic city that is in chaos, while the other will take visitors through the house of a cult.

Haunted Hoochie | 13861 Broad St SW, Pataskala

Haunted Hoochie, also known as Dead Acres, is an adult indoor and outdoor attraction. This stop is a full sensory overload experience with caverns, cabins, cellars and swamps with a character to scare you at every turn.

Haunted Hoorah | 311 Rose Ave., Marion

This 10-acre interactive haunted attraction takes on two themes: sci-fi and military. See if you have what it takes to be a soldier in the doctor's "super soldier creation program."

Pataskala Haunted Forest | 8838 Refugee Rd. SW, Pataskala

This Licking County forest claims to be one of central Ohio's longest-running haunted attractions as it enters year 33 in operation. This stop is entirely outdoors and led by a guide who will take you through the haunted woods that once housed the "Murdock family."

Haunted Statehouse Tours | 1 Capitol Square, Columbus

The Ohio Statehouse's annual haunted tour takes visitors back in time to meet historic figures. A guide will take you on a tour through the historic building's dark hallways and chambers with lanterns in hand.

ZOMBIEzi Bay | 4850 Powell Road, Powell

This year's ZOMBIEzi Bay event will feature four haunted houses, two scare zones, and six amusement rides. If you're looking for the ultimate adrenaline rush, this attraction is for you.